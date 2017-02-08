VW Launches Electric Vehicle Subsidiary As Part Of Dieselgate Punishment

Volkswagen’s U.S. division has announced a subsidiary to manage $2 billion in investments in zero emission vehicles as part of a court settlement of the diesel emissions scandal.
Dubbed Electrify America, the company will make four $500 million investments every 30 months and will be required to get approval from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and California Air Resources Board for all spending.
Based in Virginia, Electrify America will initially employ between 40 and 50 people and remains separate from VW’s automobile brands.
Volkswagen says the new unit will install more than 500 charging stations across the United States, 300 of which will be in 15 metro areas while the other 200 will help to form a cross-country network of charging stations.
Additionally, Electrify America will test a number of pilot programs in a select Californian city, testing things like an EV-based car-sharing program and a ZEV-based shuttle service.