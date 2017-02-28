Watch A 3,000 HP Nissan GT-R Tussle With A Dyno

The world’s quickest street-legal Nissan GT-R is one step closer to becoming the first R35 GT-R to run a 6-second quarter mile.
Built by Extreme Turbo Systems (ETS), this GT-R set a new world record late last year when it ran an insane 7.01 second quarter mile at 209 mph. With some further developments over the new year, the car is more potent than ever.
Prior to taking the new and improved GT-R to the drag strip, this Godzilla from another universe was strapped down to a dyno and proceeded to almost destroy the room in which it was being tested.
The clip below shows the furious monster ripping through 3rd, 4th and 5th gears as it squirrels around on the dyno. With around 3,000 hp on tap, a very special dyno is needed to handle this GT-R and even it seems barely able to control the Japanese fury.
It’s remarkable to think that at the GT-R’s launch, Nissan claimed it was un-tunable. Oh how wrong they were.