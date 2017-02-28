Watch All 2017 New-Look F1 Cars In Action During Barcelona Testing

With pre-season testing under way in Barcelona, Formula 1 teams are looking to get in as many laps as they can, hoping to iron out all the kinks before the season opener in Melbourne.
This clip was put together to show just how different all the cars look in motion on a racing circuit, so if you thought they looked good in those still images during launch, just wait until you see how low and wide they look on the track.
We're also curious to know which team you think did the best job with the overall appearance of their car. This means not just the shape but also the livery, as the latter has changed drastically for the likes of Toro Rosso and McLaren.
You can even argue that Sauber, Renault and Haas did a good job updating their liveries for 2017, while Force India, Red Bull, Ferrari and Mercedes look pretty similar to how they did the year before.
Also, if you're curious to know how things are going in Barcelona, the biggest headlines from the past 24 hours have been about McLaren having some reliability issues and Lewis Hamilton saying that fears regarding overtaking becoming more difficult may have been justified.