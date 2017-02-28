Watch Brooklyn Police Chase, Ram And Flip Over Suspect's Minivan

Shocking footage has emerged of the moment a man was chased down and ultimately arrested after fleeing police.
On Friday afternoon last week, a police officer pulled over 34-year-old Thomas LaForce with warrants out for his arrest. The officer’s body camera shows him telling LaForce to exit the vehicle before LaForce decides to speed away, dragging the officer briefly along the road.
Multiple police units soon began chasing LaForce before one of the officer’s performed a PIT maneuver by ramming into the back of the people carrier, sending it sliding and crashing into oncoming traffic.
The van flips on its side and police proceed to smash through the windshield before ultimately pulling LaForce from the vehicle and arresting him.
The suspect and two officers were treated for minor injuries and LaForce is now facing multiple charges.