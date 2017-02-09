Watch The Former Stig Launch Aston Martin's Vulcan

During his stint at BBC’s Top Gear as The Stig, racing driver Ben Collins sampled some of the world’s finest performance machines day after day, giving him the ability to safely explore a vehicle’s limits the moment he steps behind the wheel.
At the recent press launch of the Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tire in Los Angeles, Collins was invited along and giving the keys to a spectacular Aston Martin Vulcan to do just that.
Although just 24 units have been produced and each is worth over $2 million, the clip below shows Collins pushing the track-only hypercar to its limits at the stunning Thermal Club, a private racetrack outside of LA.
Whereas its rivals, the McLaren P1 GTR and Ferrari FXX K use hybrid powertrains, the Vulcan sources its power exclusively from a naturally-aspirated 7.0-liter V12 delivering 820 hp at 7,750 rpm and 575 lb-ft of torque at 6,500 rpm. That makes it scream like no other Aston before it and makes it one of the last of its kind.