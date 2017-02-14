Watch In Agony As A 2017 Ford GT Goes Water Testing

Developing and testing a vehicle can be particularly disheartening, particularly when it involves crash testing class-leading supercars or torture testing them in some truly awful conditions.
However, that’s the name of the game nowadays and Ford has been doing just that to get the 2017 GT ready for the street and in the video below, offers us an interesting insight into one of the tests the GT had to endure.
Dubbed the ‘Water and Splash Test’, it involves exactly what you’d think it would; driving the car through a steady bed of water to see how it performs going through big puddles and the like.
Although it is hard to tell from the video below just how deep the water is, the mid-engined supercar appears to perform valiantly.
Perhaps the most interesting part of the video is when you can see the water shooting out of the GT’s downforce-generating rear diffuser, allowing us to see the aerodynamic tunnels in action.
While the first two 2017 Ford GT models were ‘delivered’ to two Ford executives in December 2016, it doesn’t appear as though any regular customers have taken delivery just yet.