Watch In Awe At This Behind The Scenes Rolex 24 Film

Endurance races that stretch out 24 hours look relatively breezy from your couch in front of the TV but in reality, they are incredibly grueling for the teams, drivers and cars competing.
Although the Le Mans 24 Hours is certainly the most famous of them all, the 24 Hours of Daytona is also one of the most illustrious races on the endurance racing calendar and this year, proved to be just as action-filled as ever.
The video below offers an insight into the incredibly taxing nature of endurance racing by looking behind the scenes at Stevenson Motorsports who competed in the GT Daytona class with an Audi R8 LMS GT3.
The team ultimately came home fourth in their class and in this short film, we get an amazing look where TV cameras typically don’t go and get an idea of just how strong a team’s mentality has to be to race for an entire day.
VIDEO
When Darkness Falls from Adrian Bonvento on Vimeo.