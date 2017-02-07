Watch The Mercedes-AMG E63 S Wagon Thunder Through The Hills

The first trailer for the brand new Mercedes-AMG E63 S Wagon has just been released with it showing the demonic five-door rumbling through some stunning mountain roads.
Set to become the fastest wagon offered for sale in the United States, the range-topping E63 S Wagon has a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 engine twisting out 604 hp and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque. That allows it to accelerate to 62 mph (100 km/h) in a blistering 3.6 seconds before topping out at a limited 180 mph (290 km/h) top speed.
In this trailer, the German brand is clearly interested in promoting the driving characteristics of the model above everything else, including its practicality and luxurious trimmings.
Beyond the car’s all-conquering V8 engine, the new E63 S Wagon gets a set of optional carbon composite brakes, three-chamber air suspension system and an interior bathed in the finest leather and carbon fiber.
Eat your heart out Audi RS6.