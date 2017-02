Watch The Mercedes-AMG E63 S Wagon Thunder Through The Hills

VIDEO

The first trailer for the brand new Mercedes-AMG E63 S Wagon has just been released with it showing the demonic five-door rumbling through some stunning mountain roads.Set to become the fastest wagon offered for sale in the United States, the range-topping E63 S Wagon has a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 engine twisting out 604 hp and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque. That allows it to accelerate to 62 mph (100 km/h) in a blistering 3.6 seconds before topping out at a limited 180 mph (290 km/h) top speed.In this trailer, the German brand is clearly interested in promoting the driving characteristics of the model above everything else, including its practicality and luxurious trimmings.Beyond the car’s all-conquering V8 engine, the new E63 S Wagon gets a set of optional carbon composite brakes, three-chamber air suspension system and an interior bathed in the finest leather and carbon fiber.Eat your heart out Audi RS6