Watch Nico Rosberg Taking Selfies During Last Drive In W07 Racer

Say what you will about Rosberg as a driver, but for Mercedes-AMG Petronas fans, the current Formula One world champion definitely left them wanting more.
Rosberg called it a career after securing the 2016 F1 title with a total of 385 points, amassed from 9 total wins, 16 podiums, 8 poles and 6 fastest laps. He was almost as successful during the previous two seasons as well, totaling 322 points at the end of 2015, and 317 points in 2014.
This footage was filmed shortly after Rosberg announced his retirement from Formula 1, and we must say, he's probably earned the right to take selfies behind the wheel of his championship-winning W07 Hybrid race car.
Heck, Mercedes would have probably let him live-tweet while driving, if he really wanted to.
With the 2017 F1 season set to start on March 26th in Melbourne, Australia, Rosberg's seat at Mercedes will be filled by former Williams star Valtteri Bottas who signed on as a replacement for the reigning world champ.
Bottas will be paired up with three-time champion Lewis Hamilton as Mercedes is once again expected to challenge for the title.