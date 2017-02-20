Watch RWD Lamborghini Huracan LP 580-2 Go For A Fast Night Ride

Taking a Lamborghini Huracan LP 580-2 out for a night ride on a twisty mountain road may seem scary, but in the right hands, this Italian bull can prove to be a delight.
Shot at Mont Ventoux, in the French Alps, this footage will likely leave you craving for more videos like this, but before moving on to it, let's talk numbers.
A 5.2-liter V10 naturally aspirated V10 engine remains the heart of the supercar, which may not be as powerful as the same lump used on its four-wheel drive sibling, but it still delivers 580 PS (572 HP) and 540 Nm (398 lb-ft) of torque.
Going from rest to 100 km/h (62 mph) takes as little as 3.4 seconds, but give it enough space and the needle will eventually point to 320 km/h (199 mph) - not bad for a car whose power-to-weight ratio is 2.4 kg/hp.