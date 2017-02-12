Watch What Happens When An Amateur Drives A McLaren With One Hand

Keep your eyes on the road and your hands on the wheel. We can hardly stress that enough. The driver in this video didn't, and the result, suffice it to say, was less than satisfactory.
The footage was captured in a McLaren 12C that was part of a $99 driving experience. Show up, fork over a Benjamin, and you get to drive a supercar – on a closed lot, with a driving instructor riding shotgun to keep you in check.
As it turns out, though, that driving instructor in this case was hardly worth a damn. So he missed all the telltale signs that the customer didn't know what he was doing, and failed to, you know, instruct on the actual driving.
The result? Well, we'll let you watch for yourself to find out. But the repair bill reportedly came to a massive $125,000. Considering that used 12Cs are selling for about $140-170k these days, we have to wonder if it was even worth repairing.