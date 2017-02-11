Watch Wind Blow Over Semi Truck On Wyoming Patrol Cruiser

Footage of a large tractor trailer blowing over and crushing a Wyoming Highway Patrol car, which fortunately, was unoccupied at the time, was captured by a nearby parked police cruiser.
The scary incident happened on the I-80 near Elk Mountain on Tuesday afternoon when gusts were nearly around 70mph (113 km/h) Wyoming Highway Patrol Lt. Kelly Finn told EastIdahoNews.
“Our troopers were already in the same area working on two other semi-trucks that had blown off the interstate,” said Finn. “Fortunately nobody was in the police car or it would have been a lot worse.”
The driver and a passenger of the truck escaped unscathed. Foxnews reported that the trucker “apparently ignored a high wind advisory prohibiting commercial vehicles on that stretch of road”.
The Wyoming Highway Patrol issued a statement advising drivers to heed high wind advisories. “All we ask is that you please follow high wind advisories and closures when you are traveling in our great state…even if you plan to travel at reduced speeds. Hopefully this video illustrates why.”