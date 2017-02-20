We'll Be In For One Heck Of A Ride If The BMW M2 CS Looks Anything Like This

Bimmer fans have been salivating at the prospect of an M2 CS. So have a great many enthusiasts who love nimble, high-powered, rear-drive European performance coupes. After all, what could be better than an even harder-core version of one of Munich's greatest?
With prototypes for just such a pocket rocket already spotted multiple times, it's looking more and more likely that the Bavarian automaker is working on bringing one to market. And we'll be waiting with baited breath just to glance at its spec sheet. But in the meantime, here's a pretty good idea of what it might look like.
Created by the Bimmerpost forum moderator who goes by the tribute handle of Paul Bracq, these renderings draw something of a midway point between the existing M2 and BMW's Vision Gran Turismo concept.
The aerodynamic components are altogether more aggressive, the roof and door mirrors are capped in carbon fiber, the rolling stock (as well as the brakes they barely contain) are upgraded, and there's even subtle details like a power bulge in the hood and signature M stripes in the grille.
Sources anticipate that the M2 CS may ditch the standard model's 3.0-liter turbo six for the more potent version of the same from the M3 and M4. Couple that with reduced weight, a stiffer suspension, larger contact patches, bigger brakes, and all the other go-fast goodies you'd expect from the Club Sport treatment and we could have an all-time great on our hands.
We'll have to wait a little while to find out for sure what BMW has in store for us, but these renderings ought to give us enough to chew on in the meantime.