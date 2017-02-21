We’re Meeting The Guys At Top Gear, Have Any Questions For Them?

Ok, so I’m about to jump on a plane heading to London as BBC America has invited us for a tour around Top Gear’s redesigned studio for season 24.
The show returns with a refreshed format, after ratings took a hit last year, the first season in the post-Clarkson, Hammond and May era, which caused Chris Evans to take responsibility and quit from his role as lead host.
Instead of replacing Evans, Matt LeBlanc, Chris Harris and Rory Reid are now Top Gear’s main hosts, with appearances from Sabine Schmitz and Eddie Jordan in the new seven-episode season.
Top Gear’s new presenters will be on hand Thursday, wearing their best smiles and answering our questions, and this is where you come in.
What would you like us to ask the three main presenters about the show, cars in general or even about themselves? It’s safe to assume that Stig won’t be revealing much about himself, but you never know…
So far we know that the 24th season of Top Gear will include reviews of cars like the Ferrari FXX K, the Aston Martin DB11, the Bugatti Chiron and the new Ford GT among others. There are even reports that the new “Reasonably Priced Car” will be a Toyota GT86.
We’re going to find out what’s new, who’s going to drive what and maybe even have a peek at what’s going on behind the scenes of the iconic show...hopefully without causing a fracas.
So what are your questions? Fire away in the comments below.