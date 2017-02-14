What Actually Happens When You Shift Into Reverse At 40 MPH?

There's no question that it's a bad idea shifting into reverse while driving forward, yet some do it for the internet's amusement. What can we say...
We witnessed a similar attempt just last month when the guys at AutoVlog attempted to engage reverse at 70 mph (113 km/h) on a car with an automatic transmission.
On that particular car, however, a modern-day Ford Fusion, nothing really happened aside from the backup camera turning itself on. The car didn't jerk to a stop and it certainly didn't break down or anything of that nature - it just kept going as if nothing really happened, since it never engaged reverse.
But what about on an older car, with a manual transmission, a car where you could actually force your way into reverse while cruising along at 40 mph (64 km/h)? That's exactly what the driver of this small pickup managed to do, with spectacular results, compared to any other attempt.
He did seem to struggle getting it into reverse, but once he did, the rear wheels actually started to spin backwards, which is probably what everyone wanted to see in the first place.