Where Will You Be When Cars Come To Life?

Unsecured cars can be a threat to personal safety and private property, which is why one should always pull the handbrake lever and shift into park (autos) / gear (manuals) before exiting.
However, not everyone does so, which is why videos like this one exist.
Filmed mostly (but not only) in Russia using dashboard-mounted cameras, the 10+-minute long compilation shows out of control vehicles, rolling out of their parking spaces. Luckily, there are still a few good Samaritans out there willing to give a helping hand to reduce or avoid any damages, while risking their own safety, like the man at the 5:25 minute mark.
Other scenarios see some cars blocking traffic to everyone's amusement, but perhaps the funniest part of this footage is a woman looking to avoid paying for parking, scaring the heck out of an attendant who probably quit his job on spot. Using the remote start feature of her car, this female driver seems to have thought about everything, except neutralizing the security camera.