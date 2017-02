Will The Grand Tour Max Out The Bugatti Chiron In Season Finale?

VIDEO

In 2010, Top Gear joined forces with Bugatti to set a new production car top speed record with the Veyron Super Sport . Seven years later, there are suggestions that The Grand Tour has done the same, but with the Bugatti Chiron.A couple of days ago, Michelin released a YouTube video highlighting some of the key features of the Chiron and says that the clip was produced in partnership with The Grand Tour, but from there, things get a little more interesting. It has already been confirmed that the season one finale of The Grand Tour will include a segment dedicated to saying farewell to the Veyron. However, at least one user on Reddit claims that the final episode will also star the Chiron The Michelin video hints that the hypercar's top speed will be revealed...at some stage, saying: "Top Speed? That's A Secret. For Now" before showing the vehicle's speed exceeding 285 mph (458 km/h). As amazing as it would be to see The Grand Tour taking the Chiron to its v-max, we remain doubtful.In June of last year, Bugatti chief executive Wolfgang Durheimer said that the Chiron will be faster than the Veyron Super Sport but that a top speed run won't be done with the Guinness Book of World Records until 2018.What are your thoughts, will The Grand Tour max out the Chiron?