Will The Grand Tour Max Out The Bugatti Chiron In Season Finale?

In 2010, Top Gear joined forces with Bugatti to set a new production car top speed record with the Veyron Super Sport. Seven years later, there are suggestions that The Grand Tour has done the same, but with the Bugatti Chiron.
A couple of days ago, Michelin released a YouTube video highlighting some of the key features of the Chiron and says that the clip was produced in partnership with The Grand Tour, but from there, things get a little more interesting. It has already been confirmed that the season one finale of The Grand Tour will include a segment dedicated to saying farewell to the Veyron. However, at least one user on Reddit claims that the final episode will also star the Chiron .
The Michelin video hints that the hypercar's top speed will be revealed...at some stage, saying: "Top Speed? That's A Secret. For Now" before showing the vehicle's speed exceeding 285 mph (458 km/h). As amazing as it would be to see The Grand Tour taking the Chiron to its v-max, we remain doubtful.
In June of last year, Bugatti chief executive Wolfgang Durheimer said that the Chiron will be faster than the Veyron Super Sport but that a top speed run won't be done with the Guinness Book of World Records until 2018.
What are your thoughts, will The Grand Tour max out the Chiron?