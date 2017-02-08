Will The Pagani Huayra Roadster Keep Its Gullwing Doors?

The Pagani Huayra isn't the first sports car with gullwing doors – not will it be the first one to be converted into a roadster. The thing is that most every other has lost its roof-hinged doors along with its top in the conversion process. But if this latest teaser image is anything to go by, the Huayra won't.
For those just joining us, Pagani is preparing to reveal the Huayra Roadster at the Geneva Motor Show next month, and has been plying us with new teaser images every week to give us an idea of what to expect.
This one is ostensibly a shot of the back of founder Horacio Pagani's head, but it's the blurred, camouflaged prototype he's looking at that has us intrigued. As fuzzy as it is, it seems pretty clear to us that those are top-hinged gullwing doors stretching in their open position towards the sky.
Just how Pagani would work that – and why for that matter – when there's no roof to hinge them on, we don't know. But it would be a rather radical departure from the likes of the original Mercedes 300SL, the later SLS AMG, which switched to more conventional doors as they lost their tops.
Other gullwinged coupes like the DeLorean, Bricklin SV-1, Bristol Fighter, Melkus RS 1000, and Gumpert Apollo were never (officially) converted to convertibles, while other unconventionally opening supercars from the likes of Lamborghini, McLaren, and Koenigsegg still hinge their doors at the front, and required relatively little modification when their roofs were removed. As did the preceding Pagani Zonda, whose doors opened forwards like most any other.