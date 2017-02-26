Will Someone Actually Pay $1.2 Million For This Porsche 911 R?

Back to basics. That was the idea behind the Porsche 911 R. But that doesn't mean it's cheap.
In fact Porsche charged nearly $185,000 for each one it sold, making it more expensive than a Turbo or GT3 RS, and one of the priciest versions of the 911 it has ever made. But with only 991 made, its exclusivity has seen to it that its value on the open market has shot up considerably.
So when one popped up for sale in California a couple of months ago, its $700,000 asking price seemed “reasonable,” relative to the seven figures for which they'd been changing hands. This one over here, though, is another story.
Offered for sale by Supercar Advocates, this example bears an asking price of $1.19 million. As you can see, it's decked out in white with green racing stripes (one of four color combinations offered as standard from the factory). And it's said to have only delivery mileage on the odometer, which means that it's factory fresh and brand spanking new.
Does that make it worth more than six times the manufacturer's suggested retail price? Hard to imagine, especially after that unique dark grey example just sold in Paris for "only" $550k. But that doesn't mean nobody's going to pony up the cash to take it home.