Woman Lashes Out At Taxi Driver For Making Her 5 Min Late

Even though nobody likes to arrive late when they're paying for transportation, we really can't find any excuse for this woman's horrendous behavior.
Just so the title of the video doesn't confuse anybody, the term 'bogan' is meant to be an Aussie & NZ specific derogatory word, used to describe someone who talks, dresses and behaves in ways considered unsophisticated or unrefined.
Now, while we can't really comment on what the passenger is wearing, we can certainly conclude that her behavior and choice of words directed not just at the driver, but the "audience" as well, is of remarkable bad taste.
At the end of the clip, she even goes off on the people who "told her off" in the comments and we must admit, that level of commitment to upholding one's self-image is impressive, in a sad, ironic type of way.
As for that taxi driver, being verbally abused is bad enough, but being verbally abused by somebody who's lashing out in this manner can be traumatizing. At that point he was probably more likely to reason with a T-1000.