World's Biggest Steering Wheel Supplier Will Re-Invent Wheel For Autonomous Driving

While Japan's JTEKT Corp currently makes around a quarter of the world's steering systems, its president Tetsuo Agata knows that key changes will need to be made in order to better suit automated driving.Agata thinks that the two main factors are redundancy systems and steer-by-wire technologies, as he expects his company to roll out new products in the next few years.According to, the JTEKT boss says redundancy will improve the safety of autonomous cars, whereas steer-by-wire will make them more fun and easier to use.What redundancy systems are, is the essential fail-safe that kicks in to steer a self-driving car if the main system malfunctions for some reason.said Agata.He also said that steering systems need software and hardware backups. In software, autonomous steering systems require a backup circuit to kick in when the first breaks, whereas on the hardware side, a secondary steering motor is required to help out if the first fails.added Agata.JTEKT is currently working to develop such a system as early as next year in order to meet most automakers' goals of deploying fully autonomous vehicles in the 2020 time frame As for steer-by-wire systems, JTEKT is insisting that while autonomous cars don't need these systems to function, they still benefit from having them.Of course, then there's the design factor, as a bulky steering wheel is pretty much useless in a car that can drive itself - which is why designers envision the driver's seat of tomorrow as more of a mobile lounge than a cockpit.concluded Agata.