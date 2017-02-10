Would This Work As Tesla's All-Electric Semi-Truck?

In mid-2016, Tesla chief executive Elon Musk announced that the brand was developing an all-electric semi-truck aimed at revolutionizing cargo transportation.
The Tesla Semi is expected to be unveiled in concept form sometime this year, but until then, Peisert Design has come up with this speculative render.
Starting off with the Mercedes-Benz Future Truck 2025, Peisert has designed a futuristic-looking truck that would look right at home alongside the Model S, Model X and upcoming Model S.
As with the brand’s existing models, the Tesla Semi lacks a front grille due to its electric powertrain. Additionally, it includes small cameras in place of the wing mirrors and adopts a number of sharp edges, creases and straight lines, a dramatic departure from Tesla’s current flowing and curvy design language.
At this stage, no one outside of Tesla knows what the Semi will look like but this rendering gives us hope it could be quite attractive.