Would You Pay $100k For A Ford Mustang Shelby GT350R?

At about $50k, the 2017 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 is hardly cheap, but it packs one heck of a punch. The GT350R commands a bit of a premium over and above at over $62k. But $100,000?
That's how much South Bay Ford in Hawthorn, California, is apparently charging for one example of the souped-up pony car.
The vehicle, as spec'd, carries an MSRP of $68,120. But its window sticker (brought to our attention by our compatriots at AutoWeek) includes a downright unfathomable $40,000 dealer's markup, bringing the total up to $108,120. Visit the dealer's website and that same vehicle (not another of the same) bearing VIN 1FATP8JZ4H5522588 is listed for $98,120 – or a $30k premium over the list price.
Either way you look at it, that's enough of a markup to buy a whole second Mustang: say, a $30k V6 convertible, for example, or an eight-cylinder GT coupe (for $37k).
Is the dealer just being greedy? Or is this representative of how much these sought-after muscle cars are going for these days? Hard to say, but the idea of a $100,000 Mustang seems like quite a bitter pill to swallow indeed.