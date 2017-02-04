Wouldn't It Be Awesome If Porsche Built This Cayman GT4 For The WRC?

As uplifted as it may be by the return of Toyota and Citroën, the World Rally Championship is undoubtedly still reeling from Volkswagen's departure.
The German outfit had, after all, dominated the championship for the past four years running, and its exit would be akin to Mercedes packing it up and leaving Formula One at the height of its domination.
But what if another VW Group division were to take its place? Say, one driven by higher profit margins, partisan group board members, and a deeper-ingrained motorsport history?
Yeah, that's right: we're positing whether Porsche might take VW's place in the WRC. That's the question posed by this latest rendering from Hugo Silva Designs. It's based on the Cayman GT4, which we've already seen prepped for actual circuit competition – and is depicted here (quite convincingly we might add) for rally duty.
As outlandish and unlikely as it might seem, it wouldn't be completely out of the question. Porsche has, after all, taken versions of the 911 and 959 (not to mention the Cayenne) rallying in the past. And this Cayman rendering, at any rate, is rather more likely than the fantastical 918 off-roader rendering.
Unfortunately it's still rather implausible for the Cayman to be adapted to the latest WRC regulations – especially with a fully developed Polo WRC just sitting there in the VW group's garage with no team to field it. But if Porsche could effectively push Audi out of Le Mans, who's to say it couldn't pick up where another sister brand has left off in another top-level motorsport discipline?