Yea Or Nay For This Bentley Bentayga On Custom Wheels?

Some cars like amazing on aftermarket wheels, significantly better than they do when sitting on a standard set of boots. Based off these pictures at least, it doesn't seem like this Bentley Bentayga is one of them.
Sitting on a set of ADV.1 wheels, dubbed the ADV05RMV2, they have an intriguing twisted five-spoke design with each spoke incorporating dozens of tiny holes. Measuring at 22x10.5 inch, they are certainly large enough to attract attention although we're not sure it'll be good attention.
We have no doubt that these wheels could look quite impressive on a number of different sports cars but a vehicle as large and luxurious as the Bentayga needs slightly more elegant wheels, even the optional silver and black multi-spoke alloys offered from the factory look rather impressive.
What do you think of the Bentayga on these wheels? Yea or nay?