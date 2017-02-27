Yee-Haw! General Lee Charger Goes Airborne In Downtwon Detroit

This Dukes of Hazzard-inspired jump took place just outside Cobo Center in Detroit on Friday, with stuntman Raymond Kohn driving his 1969 Charger off a 5-foot ramp and landing grille first into the pavement.
Sticking the landing is one thing, but this Charger took that to the extreme as it smashed directly into the road, with Kohn's crew rushing towards him to make sure he was alright.
Thankfully, a green flag was waived seconds later and the crowed cheered for the stuntman who had this to say: "It's a cool feeling being in the air like that. It's like a roller coaster ride. But in the end, it's like the roller coaster derails."
The entire stunt was meant to open the 65th annual Autorama at Cobo Center with a bang, and a General Lee replica was chosen because of its long-time association with Autorama.
Kohn's Charger is made to absorb the shock of such a rough landing, and also to make sure he doesn't damage his back due to the force of the impact. He also wore a flame-retardant suit and a special safety harness, as reported by the Detroit Free Press.
Despite this being the 20th time Kohn has attempted such a jump, it was the first time he landed on asphalt.
"It was a hard landing, don't get me wrong," added the stuntman from Ohio. "But the car flew just the way we intended. When it comes down on the nose, that's what we're looking for. The car tips up like a beer can. It takes up the energy when it hits. If it lands on all four wheels that's when you feel the most pain."