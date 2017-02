Yee-Haw! General Lee Charger Goes Airborne In Downtwon Detroit

VIDEO

This Dukes of Hazzard-inspired jump took place just outside Cobo Center in Detroit on Friday, with stuntman Raymond Kohn driving his 1969 Charger off a 5-foot ramp and landing grille first into the pavement.Sticking the landing is one thing, but this Charger took that to the extreme as it smashed directly into the road, with Kohn's crew rushing towards him to make sure he was alright.Thankfully, a green flag was waived seconds later and the crowed cheered for the stuntman who had this to say:The entire stunt was meant to open the 65th annual Autorama at Cobo Center with a bang, and a General Lee replica was chosen because of its long-time association with Autorama.Kohn's Charger is made to absorb the shock of such a rough landing, and also to make sure he doesn't damage his back due to the force of the impact. He also wore a flame-retardant suit and a special safety harness, as reported by theDespite this being the 20th time Kohn has attempted such a jump , it was the first time he landed on asphalt.added the stuntman from Ohio.