Yep, Callaway's Corvette AeroWagen Still Does Epic Burnouts

A couple of weeks ago, the first images of Callaway’s intriguing Corvette AeroWagen emerged online after years of waiting.
The comprehensive modifications have totally transformed the look of the car but thankfully, haven’t impeded its abilities to do long, smoky burnouts. To say the sight and sound of the AeroWagen destroying its rear tires, sending thick plumes of smoke into the air and leaving melted rubber on the tarmac, is rather infectious would be a massive understatement.
The AeroWagen filmed is believed to be based around the range-topping Corvette Z06, but the company has already confirmed that the conversion will be available for all Corvette models.
In terms of cost, well the conversion isn’t cheap. In fact, it’ll cost $14,990 for the inclusion of the new hatch design and an extra $1,995 if the owner wants it painted. An extra $1,995 then pays for the small ‘AeroSpoiler’ on the trunk lid.