You Can Now Buy A 7-Second Nissan GT-R From AMS

Nissan may have originally designed the GT-R as the ultimate street legal track car, but in the years since its launch, it has also become particularly popular in drag racing circles.
With its combination of a truly ferocious all-wheel drive system, quick-shifting transmission and an easily customizable engine, modified GT-Rs are among the quickest cars on the planet. Now you can own one, at a price.
AMS Performance has long been a leader in tuning the GT-R and currently holds the title of the world’s fastest having recorded a 7.14 quarter mile in late 2016. With years of development done on its GT-R drag racing machines, AMS now offers an upgrade package to the public that can launch a GT-R down the quarter mile in 7 seconds.
At the recent GT-R World Cup at Palm Beach International Raceway, three customer cars all fitted with the AMS ‘X’ upgrade package managed to break into the 7-second barrier, a time unheard of for Godzilla just a couple of years ago.