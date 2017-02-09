You're Never Going To See A Rolls-Royce Wraith Like This In Real Life. Ever

Many believe that Rolls-Royce cars and wild tuners should stay far and away from each other, and one doesn’t have to be a genius to figure out why.
However, over the years we have seen some unique interpretations of the entire lineup, but none of them as daring as this rendering posted by KhyzylSaleem, which builds upon a Rolls-Royce Wraith.
The brand's four-seat grand tourer comes with a bespoke two-tone wide bodykit and is adorned with red accents all around. Moreover, it also gets a rather racy adjustable front apron, flared wheel arches, and a set of bespoke wheels wrapped in some special tires.
This unique interpretation of the Rolls-Royce Wraith also shows it sitting closer to the ground than ever. Getting a roof box that will probably make Jon Olsson jealous, but hopefully it won't give him an idea of how his next ride should look like, after looking to depart with his custom Lamborghini Huracan.
Nobody in their right minds would do this to such a car, but then again, there are some eccentric 'collectors' out there who would give an arm and a leg to make their cars stand out...