YouTuber Lets His Granny Drive A Lamborghini Gallardo Spyder

Who says that seniors and high-performance exotic machines don't get along well?
Take this guy's grandmother, for example, who had the drive of her life behind the wheel of a Lamborghini Gallardo Spyder.
Pulling up to her house in the Italian supercar with a clear goal in mind - having his nana drive it, the vlogger didn’t know what to expect. However, her reaction was priceless, as she wanted to take it out for a short cruise right away.
After having her seat adjusted and receiving some pointers from her grandson, she finally took off, but not before dropping a line: "Who says that grandmothers can't have any fun?"
The experience is to be repeated, but with a different vehicle next time, and with several cars to choose from, the vlogger has asked his followers what should the next weapon of choice be. Most gave the same answer - the Tesla Model X, with the Ludicrous mode engaged, and an Autopilot experience.