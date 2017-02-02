Zenvo TS1 GT 10th Anniversary Special With 1,150HP Teased Ahead Of Geneva Debut

Zenvo Automotive are waiting for the 2017 Geneva Motor Show to pull the covers off the new TS1 GT.
Created to celebrate the small Danish company's 10th anniversary, the special edition supercar is said to be hand-built and using a carbon fiber body, Autocar reports.
At its heart, it carries a 5.8-liter twin-supercharged V8 engine, with a block supplied by an US racing specialist, developing more than 1,150 horsepower and allowing the TS1 GT to hit a mind-blowing top speed of 402 km/h (250 mph).
"The TS1 GT begins a whole new era for Zenvo. It's a Phoenix car for us, literally. We've built a new factory on the Danish island of Zealand, our prototypes have been in Lapland testing a revolutionary new traction control system, and we'll soon announce details of a new dealer network in Europe, the UK and the US, designed to meet the needs of customers who are already waiting for our cars", Zanvo's commercial director, Nigel Gordon-Stewart, explains.
We should find out everything there is to know about the new Zenvo TS1 GT special anniversary edition starting with March 7, when it will be on display at the Swiss event.
In related news, the car manufacturer is also looking into the future with an electrified vehicle, which could join the lineup as a hybrid, believed to use most of the existing hardware.