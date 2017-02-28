Zero-Emission Citroen Berlingo L2 Goes On Sale In UK, Retails From £22,180

Citroen have expanded their existing Berlingo family with the launch of the Electric L2 550 LX van.
Joining the current L1 635 LX in the range, the new Electric Berlingo L2 550 LX is available for order in the UK and carries a starting price of £22,180 ($27,568), no tax included.
Compared to the existing L1 model, the new L2 offers 250 mm more load length, and an extended load volume from 3.3 cubic meters to 3.7 cubic meters, and despite its all-electric abilities, providing the same load area dimensions as an equivalent diesel-powered Berlingo L2.
It features standard twin-sliding side loading doors and a 16 A, Type 2 charging cable, compatible with most of the public access charging points. The latter was added by Citroen as a response to customer feedback.
Powering the zero-emission van is a 67 PS (66 HP) and 200 Nm (148 lb-ft) of torque electric motor, which is identical to the one used on the L1 variant. It's being fed by a 22.5 kWh lithium-ion battery pack, which can be recharged in 30 minutes up to 80 percent using a dedicated rapid charge point, and provides a total driving range of up to 106 miles (171 km).
Citroen will have the Berlingo L2 on display at the 2017 Commercial Vehicle Show, at the end of April.