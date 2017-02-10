ZL1 Camaro Straps On HPE750 Pack For Dodge Hellcat Rematch

Back in December, a stock Chevy Camaro ZL1 was brave enough to put its 650 HP to the test against the Challenger Hellcat's 707 HP. It did not go well.
Now, we have ourselves a rematch, where instead of those 650 HP, the ZL1 is packing that, plus an extra Benjamin thanks to Hennessey's HPE750 upgrade.
The Challenger Hellcat remains stock, with 707 HP (716 PS) and 650 lb-ft (881 Nm) unleashed via its rear wheels, and while those numbers are good enough to keep any contender honest, it's the Camaro that has the upper hand now, at least on paper.
According to the description of the video, both cars feature 6-speed manual transmissions and accelerate from a rolling start, from 2nd gear through 4th gear.
So what do you think? Seen as how the Hellcat was quicker than the stock ZL1 on every run, does more power automatically turn that Camaro into a Hellcat slayer? Check it out.