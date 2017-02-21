Zotye's Porsche Macan Clone Hits A Real Cayenne In China
| By Sergiu Tudose |
ShareRedditPinTweetPlus
As a glorified Porsche clone, this Macan-like Zotye SR9 apparently flew too close to a Cayenne and ended up making contact.
The incident took place in Shanghai, and according to CarNewsChina, the SR9 appeared brand new, still wearing dealer tags and a temporary license plate.
The woman in the picture is presumably the driver of the SR9, chatting up the owner of that Cayenne. Unfortunately we don't know exactly what happened and how, nor do we know the full extent of the damage.
Still, there is irony to be found with this incident, just like there was with that crash from last year when a Landwind X7 crashed into a Range Rover Evoque, the very car it was copying in terms of design.
Formerly known as the SR8, the Zotye SR9 is a surprisingly accurate Porsche Macan ripoff, with a slightly longer wheelbase and a few extra inches in overall length, width and height.
Photo via Weibo
Recommended