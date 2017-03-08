1,020HP Artega Scalo Superelletra EV Is 2 Years Away But Worth The Wait

German automaker Artega has announced that their Scalo Superelletra supercar will arrive in the spring of 2019, priced somewhere around $1.6 million.
While this year's Geneva Motor Show is hosting a great number of fast cars with electrified powertrains, rest assured that the Scalo Superelletra deserves its place among them.
It packs total of 1,020 HP and roughly 1,194 lb-ft (1,620 Nm) of instant torque being deployed via two electric motors at the front and two more at the rear. With specs like these, the Superelletra can get from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in just 2.7 seconds, before maxing out at 300 km/h (186 mph).
Of course, since this is an electric car, you should also know that its 120 kWh battery allows it to cover 500 km (310 miles) on a single charge, which is a very impressive driving range.
Unfortunately, only 50 units will be produced according to Artega, but if you like the design, the specs, and don't mind the $1.59 million (€1.3 million) price tag, you could probably talk yourself into placing an order.