1990s Flashback: Mitsubishi Lancer EVO Vs Lancia Delta Integrale EVO

The Lancia Delta Integrale EVO 1 and the Mitsubishi Lancer EVO VI are both different and similar in many ways. To car enthusiasts, they represent two of the most iconic driving machines of the 90s.
Besides, there's just something about the 'Evo' name isn't there? You know you're dealing with something truly special, which goes double when it comes to cars that have already earned themselves somewhat a cult following.
Thanks to DrPittenstein and his YouTube channel, we can now look at these two magnificent performers side by side, and if we were to start with the Integrale EVO 1, we should mention some of the modifications Lancia made to this car.
From its wider front & rear tracks to its extended arches, 210 PS engine, new grilles to improve cooling, a redesigned bonnet, adjustable roof spoiler, new five-bolt wheels (with a rally car design) and a new single exhaust pipe. Let's just say that spotting this thing in traffic is as easy now as it was back when it first came out.
As for the Lancer EVO VI, this specific model here is the TME version, named after Finnish rally driver Tommi Makinen - winner of four WRC drivers championships for Mitsubishi. The EVO VI TME featured 17" white wheels, a leather Momo steering wheel and shift knob, titanium turbine (minimizing turbo lag), lowered ride height for tarmac and a quicker steering ratio.
On the road, according to this reviewer, the Mitsubishi feels more supportive than the Lancia, however the Integrale has a lot of things going for it, such as the fact that it feels more raw compared to the Lancer, but we'll let you find out all about the differences for yourselves by watching the review.