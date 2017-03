2009 Mercedes C63 AMG With P30 Pack Is A Great Used Buy

VIDEO

If you're in the market for a second-hand sports sedan to use as a base for creating an even faster machine, the previous generation C63 AMG definitely deserves a look.This car here is a 2009 model with the P30 package, which adds a limited slip differential, a tuned suspension, better brakes, an Alcantara steering wheel, plus a bunch of other upgrades made by its current owner.According toMatt Farah, you can definitely feel the benefits of having the P30 pack on an older C63, as the sport-tuned suspension offers better handling.Aside from the obvious, this car also features a tuning package from Eurocharged , plus a whole bunch of mods for the exhaust in order to make it sound louder - as if the C63 had any problem with that.In terms of performance, the Eurocharged Version 5 tune brings the total output on the C63 AMG's M156 unit to 545 horses and 494 lb-ft (670 Nm) of torque. As Farah points out, the C63 was always a pleasant car to drive, so adding more power and more noise makes sense, especially when you have upgraded brakes.As for the C63 AMG as a used buy, seen as how it was more powerful than its rivals from BMW and Audi when it first came out, we can definitely see the value in owning one.