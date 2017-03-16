2009 Mercedes C63 AMG With P30 Pack Is A Great Used Buy

If you're in the market for a second-hand sports sedan to use as a base for creating an even faster machine, the previous generation C63 AMG definitely deserves a look.
This car here is a 2009 model with the P30 package, which adds a limited slip differential, a tuned suspension, better brakes, an Alcantara steering wheel, plus a bunch of other upgrades made by its current owner.
According to The Smoking Tire's Matt Farah, you can definitely feel the benefits of having the P30 pack on an older C63, as the sport-tuned suspension offers better handling.
Aside from the obvious, this car also features a tuning package from Eurocharged, plus a whole bunch of mods for the exhaust in order to make it sound louder - as if the C63 had any problem with that.
In terms of performance, the Eurocharged Version 5 tune brings the total output on the C63 AMG's M156 unit to 545 horses and 494 lb-ft (670 Nm) of torque. As Farah points out, the C63 was always a pleasant car to drive, so adding more power and more noise makes sense, especially when you have upgraded brakes.
As for the C63 AMG as a used buy, seen as how it was more powerful than its rivals from BMW and Audi when it first came out, we can definitely see the value in owning one.