2012 Cadillac CTS-V Wagon With 6sp Manual Is A Family Guy's Muscle Car

If you're looking for a used power wagon, but don't want to overspend on something that might not hold its value when you decide to depart ways, this 2012 CTS-V Wagon could make it on your list.
Not only does it have just 24,300 miles (39,107 km) on the clock, but its supercharged 6.2-liter V8 engine sends every single one of those 556 horses to the road with the help of a 6-speed manual transmission.
Right now, the car is listed on Bring a Trailer and currently, the highest bid stands at $35,000 with 7 days left to go until the auction concludes.
It's hard to say what the winning bid is going to look like, but given the body style, performance and manual transmission combo, this CTS-V could reach or even surpass the $50k mark.
According to the seller, the car has been exclusively dealer maintained and comes with three years of service records, as well as an accident-free Carfax, detachable roof racks, a cargo net and organizer system. Standard features include Magnetic Ride Control, Brembo brakes as well as 19" wheels rocking Michelin Pilot Sport A/S tires.
Visually, there's a 1-inch scratch on a fender out front, some scuffs near the hatch opening at the rear, plus another scuff on the middle armrest inside, but other than that, the car almost seems brand new.