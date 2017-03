2017 Ford F-150 Raptor Costs As Much As 911 Carrera In The UK

PHOTO GALLERY

While there's plenty of appeal to owning your very own ultra-quick pickup truck, the fact that you need to spend upwards of £78,000 ($96,470) in the UK for an F-150 Raptor might give you reason to pause.Clive Sutton, one of London's leading supercar and luxury car dealers has acquired five left-hand drive F-150 Raptors, though three of them have already been snapped up by brand-loyal customers.In contrast, US buyers need only spend upwards of $48,325 (minus the $1,195 destination & delivery fee) for a 2017 F-150 Raptor, which isn't such a bad price considering you get 450 HP and 510 lb-ft (691 Nm) of torque.Across the pond, aside from the high initial purchasing price, buyers can spec their new F-150 Raptor with Sutton Bespoke's supercharging package, taking the V6 petrol engine to over 590 horses, all for the price of £10,800. Want an active sports exhaust? That's another £3,200, including VAT. The priciest "option" however is the right-hand drive conversion , for which Sutton Bespoke will charge no fewer than £36,000.Optional extras available for the 2017 F-150 Raptor include 10-way electrically adjustable & heated seats, dual-zone climate control, a 360-degree camera system, twin-panel 'moonroofs' and a trailer towing package with Ford's Backup Assist technology.If you happen to pass by Clive Sutton's facility in St John's Wood, London, you could feast your eyes on the two remaining F-150 Raptors, a SuperCab in Lightning Blue and a SuperCrew in Shadow Black.