2017 Ford F-150 Raptor Costs As Much As 911 Carrera In The UK

While there's plenty of appeal to owning your very own ultra-quick pickup truck, the fact that you need to spend upwards of £78,000 ($96,470) in the UK for an F-150 Raptor might give you reason to pause.
Clive Sutton, one of London's leading supercar and luxury car dealers has acquired five left-hand drive F-150 Raptors, though three of them have already been snapped up by brand-loyal customers.
In contrast, US buyers need only spend upwards of $48,325 (minus the $1,195 destination & delivery fee) for a 2017 F-150 Raptor, which isn't such a bad price considering you get 450 HP and 510 lb-ft (691 Nm) of torque.
Across the pond, aside from the high initial purchasing price, buyers can spec their new F-150 Raptor with Sutton Bespoke's supercharging package, taking the V6 petrol engine to over 590 horses, all for the price of £10,800. Want an active sports exhaust? That's another £3,200, including VAT. The priciest "option" however is the right-hand drive conversion, for which Sutton Bespoke will charge no fewer than £36,000.
Optional extras available for the 2017 F-150 Raptor include 10-way electrically adjustable & heated seats, dual-zone climate control, a 360-degree camera system, twin-panel 'moonroofs' and a trailer towing package with Ford's Backup Assist technology.
If you happen to pass by Clive Sutton's facility in St John's Wood, London, you could feast your eyes on the two remaining F-150 Raptors, a SuperCab in Lightning Blue and a SuperCrew in Shadow Black.