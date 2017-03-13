2017 GMC Acadia Barely Scrapes By In Latest Review

Even though the 2017 Acadia is a much improved vehicle compared to the previous-generation model, there are still plenty of shortcomings you need to get over in order to find value for money.
That's not to say that you can't get over them, as Kelley Blue Book's Zach Vlasuk points out during this review. In fact, he finds that there are plenty of things to like about the Acadia, as long as you don't expect an overall near-perfect package.
In terms of positives, you've got the modern design, the well spec'd interior with solid standard features, good handling characteristics and more compact dimensions.
Vlasuk, however, found plenty of things to dislike about the 2017 Acadia, starting with its poor standard headlights - he advises you get the optional Xenon lamps instead.
The biggest downside to the Acadia however remains its interior, or to be more precise, the bottom half of the cabin, which features a surprising amount of cheap plastics and panel gaps. You also don't get auto-up controls for any of the windows, while the sunroof is about as subtle as a heart attack upon opening.
In the end, the 2017 Acadia truly is a proper upgrade over its predecessor, however, before you purchase one, you should really weigh all its pros and cons against its well-established rivals.