2017 Honda CR-V Defends Sales Crown In Latest Review

After narrowly edging out the Toyota RAV-4 last year in order to become the best-selling compact SUV in the US, the Honda CR-V appears to have it all figured out.
It seems that the 2017 CR-V is so popular, you'll even find automotive journalists owning one, such as Kelley Blue Book managing editor Micah Muzio, the man behind this review.
Unlike some, perhaps flashier, SUVs, the CR-V is all about value for money and practicality, whereas on the road, Muzio found it to be "smooth and predictable" from pretty much all points of view.
One negative would be the large D-pillar which reduces visibility towards the rear, but you can easily compensate using your mirrors as well as the backup camera - which is a "must-have" on just about any modern-day SUV.
Performance-wise, the entry-level 2.4-liter 4-cylinder unit is good for 184 HP and 180 lb-ft (244 Nm) of torque, however buyers can also opt for a turbocharged 1.5-liter petrol engine, delivering 190 HP and 179 lb-ft (242 Nm).
In conclusion, while there are plenty of strong models within the non-premium compact SUV segment, Muzio feels like the CR-V boasts a certain "universal excellence", which sounds like a pretty big ace to have up your sleeve.