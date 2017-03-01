2017 Jeep Compass Heading To Geneva For Its European Premiere, Alongside Special Edition Models

Serving as a replacement for both the Patriot and the previous-gen Compass, the all-new Jeep Compass will touch down on European soil, for the first time, at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show.
Coming straight from the 2016 LA Auto Show, where it made its world debut, the new compact SUV will be presented at the automaker's press conference, scheduled for March 7, at 1:30 pm CET (7:30 am EST).
The FCA-owned brand has yet to announce whether there will be any differences between the North American and European versions of the new Compass, but a selection of 17 powertrain combinations, along with the 'authentic Jeep design', and 'best-in-class 4x4 off-road ability' are mentioned in the PR.
In addition to the compact SUV's European premiere, Jeep will also bring three new special edition models to Geneva. The first one is the Wrangler Rubicon Recon, a rugged version of the regular SUV with improved off-road credentials, which will go on sale in Europe in the second quarter of the year.
Launched in the past two years on the Cherokee and Renegade, the Night Eagle special series is now coming to the Grand Cherokee and Wrangler as well, offering distinctive exteriors, enhanced by black styling cues, and special wheel patterns, 20-inch in size on the former, and 18-inch on the latter.
The interior of the Grand Cherokee Night Eagle features Capri Black leather-wrapped seats with perforated suede inserts and Black accent stitching, alongside Anodized Gun Metal accents, while its Wrangler sibling benefits from Black McKinley leather seats with Black Sport Mesh fabric inserts, special trim and a leather-wrapped steering wheel with Diesel Gray accent stitching.
Powering the Grand Cherokee is a 3.0-liter MultiJet II diesel engine, with 250 horses, or a 3.6-liter V6 petrol unit, rated at 286 HP. The Wrangler, on the other hand, comes with a 2.8-liter turbodiesel, with 200 horsepower, and a 3.6-liter V6 petrol, delivering 284 HP.
Joining the aforementioned Jeeps on the showroom floor will be a selection of 'Moparized' vehicles, including the Wrangler Rubicon, Cherokee Overland, and Renegade.