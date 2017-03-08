2017 Mazda CX-5 Starts $2,250 Higher Than Last Year's Model

If you're been eager to place an order for the new 2017 Mazda CX-5, but haven't known how much to put aside, your questions have been answered as Mazda has released US pricing for its new crossover.
The price list starts at $24,045 for a base-level CX-5 Sport in front-wheel drive. That already represents an escalation of $2,250 over the 2016 model's base price, but even in base spec, it comes standard with features like automatic emergency braking and a 7-inch touchscreen display.
Step up to the mid-range Touring model and you get faux-leather seats, blind-spot monitor, keyless entry, six-speaker audio, and more for $25,915. To that you can add the Preferred Equipment Package with 10-speaker Bose audio, navigation, power moonroof and liftgate for an extra $780, and the i-Activsense package with more electronic safety features for another $625.
The top of the line is the CX-5 Grand Touring, which comes with leather, bigger wheels, satellite radio, adaptive headlights... the works, for $29,395. An optional Premium Package includes a head-up display with traffic sign recognition and more power/heated features for an extra $1,830.
Spec'ing all-wheel drive adds an extra $1,300 to any model, special paint finishes add another $200-595, and you'll need to factor in an extra $940 for delivery (up from the previous $900). So while you can get into a new CX-5 for an MSRP of under $25k, a fully loaded model can nudge up against the $35k mark.