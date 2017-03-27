2017 Nissan GT-R Track Edition Making U.S. Debut At NY; Starts From $127,990

Nissan will show the latest GT-R Track Edition for the first time in the U.S. at the 2017 New York Auto Show.
The limited Track Edition of the Nissan GT-R is the third model of the range, following the GT-R Premium and the GT-R Nismo.
Occupying the space between the two existing versions of the Japanese sportscar, the new Nissan GT-R Track Edition features various elements from the hardcore Nismo in order to deliver more performance than the standard GT-R.
The twin-turbo V6 continues to deliver 565hp but the body now features additional adhesive bonding, instead of the standard version’s spot welding, increasing this way its rigidity. Additionally the suspension is now lighter and uniquely tuned by Nismo, the wheels are now 20-inch forged items and the rear spoiler is made out of carbon-fiber.
The cabin gets a unique red and black treatment and a set of heavily-bolstered Recaros. A titanium exhaust is also standard.
“The new GT-R Track Edition gives buyers a specialized model, one true to GT-R heritage and available only by special order,” said Michael Bunce, VP Product Planning of Nissan North America. “Building on the major upgrade to every GT-R for 2017, the Track Edition is an amazing package inside, outside and under the skin.”
The new Nissan GT-R Track Edition is priced at $127,990 (plus $1,595 destination and handling fee), and will be available late summer and by order only at GT-R certified dealers nationwide.