2017 Skoda Fabia Enhanced With Turbo Three-Pot 1.0-LT TSI

After updating the Octavia and Rapid models, Skoda is now giving its Fabia a light refresh with the addition of the familiar 1.0-litre TSI engine.
The updates, however, are not exactly what one would call a 'facelift' with its appearance remaining largely untouched, with the new 1.0-liter TSI petrol engine replacing for the old 1.2-liter unit.
It's basically the same lump used by the tweaked Rapid, and comes in the exact same versions: an entry-level 95 PS (94 HP) and 160 Nm (118 lb-ft) of torque, and a more powerful 110 PS (108 HP) and 200 Nm (148 lb-ft) of torque.
Working in conjunction with a 5-speed manual gearbox or an optional 7-speed DSG, the three-pot engine provides a faster 0-100 km/h (62 mph) acceleration time to both the hatch and Combi versions of the car while improving fuel consumption and CO2 emissions.
The 'tweaked' Fabia will also offer as an option Skoda's Connect Services, with Infotainment Online and Care Connect, online info about traffic jams, available parking spaces, petrol stations, news, weather, Emergency Call, and Breakdown Call. Drivers can also find out remotely whether the windows, doors, and sunroof are closed, as well as seeing the remaining fuel level, with the Skoda Connect App.
Depending on the selected flavor, the 2017 Skoda Fabia can be had with an XDS+ electronic differential lock, ESC, Front Assist with City Emergency Braking function, Adaptive Cruise Control, Multi-Collision Brake, Driver Alert fatigue detection, Speed Limited, Hill-Hold Control, and electronic tire pressure monitor.
Part of the brand's 'Simply Clever' features are the umbrella that sits under the passenger's seat, an ice scraper in the fuel filler flap, and a multimedia cradle in the center console's cup holder that provides space for a smartphone, among others.
The 2017 Skoda Fabia will make its public debut at the Geneva Motor Show.