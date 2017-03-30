2017 Toyota Hilux TRD Pack Brings Enhanced Look For Australia, Retails From $58,990 AUD

Toyota have come up with yet another Hilux TRD, but unlike its predecessor, which is more powerful, the latest pack revolves around cosmetic updates.
Priced from AUD $58,990 (USD $45,135), the pickup truck builds on the range-topping SR5 double cab and adds a special grille, lower bumper, fender flares and red skid plate.
Available in either black or white, it sits on 18-inch six-spoke alloy wheels with a matte black look, and also benefits from TRD mudflaps, taillight covers, a soft tonneau cover, full towing kit, and other updates that set it apart over its regular siblings.
Open the door and you will find a TRD gear knob and floor mats, alongside standard features that include sat-nav, automatic climate control, electrically operated driver's seat, Toyota Link connected mobility, DAB digital radio, Bluetooth, voice recognition and others.
Power continues to come from the same 2.8-liter turbodiesel engine that delivers 176 PS (174 HP) and 420 Nm (310 lb-ft) of torque on the six-speed manual gearbox version, or 450 Nm (332 lb-ft) on the six-speed automatic.