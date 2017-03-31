2017 VW Golf GTE Hybrid Is £3,420 Cheaper Than Its Predecessor In The UK

VW's updated 2017 Golf GTE can now be ordered in the UK, featuring a significant price realignment, two trim levels and new on-board tech.
The entry-level Golf GTE trim level is now joined by a new GTE Advance spec, with the former priced at £30,635 and the latter at £32,135. The Golf GTE range now mirrors that of the larger Passat GTE.
For 2017, the Golf GTE boasts LED lights, a new infotainment system, plus an upgraded range of driver assistance systems such as City Emergency Braking function with Pedestrian Monitoring (new) and the Traffic Jam Assist function.
Features such as the full LED front & rear lights are available for both the GTE and GTE Advance specs, as are the Active Info Display and VW Car-Net App Connect function. Still, the GTE Advance spec adds further goodies such as 18" Marseille alloys, the updated Discover Navigation system, a Winter Pack with heated seats, 65% tinted windows, a front center armrest and exterior e-sound.
In terms of performance, the plug-in hybrid Golf GTE uses a 150 PS 1.4-liter TSI petrol unit as well as a 102 PS (75 kW) electric motor, together delivering a maximum output of 204 PS. The total range of the car is rated at 514 miles (827 km), whereas the battery has an all-electric range of 31 miles (50 km).
Its 8.7 kWh lithium-ion battery can be charged in 3.45 hours using a domestic mains outlet, or 2.15 hours from a domestic wall box.
"The new Golf GTE - with its revised pricing and significantly enhanced appeal – perfectly represents Volkswagen’s ongoing commitment to offering accessible hybrid technology in an attractive and usable package," said Alison Jones,VW UK boss.