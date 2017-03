2017 World Car Awards Finalists Announced, Can You Pick The Winners?

PHOTO GALLERY

Designating a winner in each of the six categories of the 2017 World Car of the Year is not an easy task, especially with numerous vehicles to choose from.However, the journey that began in Paris last September, followed by a 5-day stop at the 2016 LA Auto Show for some new test drives, and the shortened list announced in February, has now taken a stop at the Geneva Motor Show , where the top three finalists in each category have been released.The 75 international automotive journalists, from 23 countries, which represent the panel of jurors , will now move the battle to the 2017 New York Auto Show, where only one car will walk home with the desired award in each category on April 13.", said NY Show Chairman, John LaSorsa.