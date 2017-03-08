2017 World Car Awards Finalists Announced, Can You Pick The Winners?

Designating a winner in each of the six categories of the 2017 World Car of the Year is not an easy task, especially with numerous vehicles to choose from.
However, the journey that began in Paris last September, followed by a 5-day stop at the 2016 LA Auto Show for some new test drives, and the shortened list announced in February, has now taken a stop at the Geneva Motor Show, where the top three finalists in each category have been released.
The 75 international automotive journalists, from 23 countries, which represent the panel of jurors, will now move the battle to the 2017 New York Auto Show, where only one car will walk home with the desired award in each category on April 13.
"The New York International Auto Show is proud to once again co-host the world’s number one automotive awards program. Each year, we look forward to recognizing and honoring the ‘best of the best’ in the auto industry. On behalf of the New York Auto Show, we’d like to congratulate all the finalists and wish them all the best as we head into the final announcement", said NY Show Chairman, John LaSorsa.
Here are the top three finalists of the awards in each category:
2017 World Car of the Year
Audi Q5
Jaguar F-Pace
Volkswagen Tiguan
2017 World Luxury Car
BMW 5-Series
Mercedes-Benz E-Class
Volvo S90/V90
2017 World Performance Car
Audi R8 spyder
McLaren 570S
Porsche Boxster/Cayman
2017 World Green Car
Chevrolet Bolt
Tesla Model X
Toyota Prius Prime
2017 World Urban Car
BMW i3
Citroen C3
Suzuki Ignis
2017 World Car Design
Jaguar F-Pace
Mercedes-Benz S-Class Cabriolet
Toyota C-HR