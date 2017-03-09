2017's F1 Cars Overdubbed With Screaming V12, V10 And V8s

It is hard to deny that this year’s Formula 1 cars are among the finest looking machines used in the sport in the last decade.
With incredibly fat tires, bold new aerodynamic components and fresh liveries, they look seriously impressive, just as F1 cars should. Unfortunately, they are still hindered in one department, their engines.
Even though the current turbocharged V6 engines and hybrid powertrains are more powerful that some of their naturally-aspirated predecessors, they sound nowhere near as good and never will.
Fortunately, one YouTuber has decided to overdub the exhaust notes of V12, V10 and V8 engines on the 2017 F1 cars from footage captured during the recent round of testing in Barcelona. The results are as sensational as you’d expect.
The current engine regulations will stick around until 2020 but after then, can be totally revamped. While we don’t expect a return of these all-conquering naturally-aspirated engines, we have hope that the sport’s new owners will understand the appeal of these older engines and attempt to bring them back in some form.