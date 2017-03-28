2018 Acura TLX Gets A Beakless Design For NY Auto Show

The 2017 MDX became the first beakless Acura in years, and now the TLX is getting ready to follow it.
Designed by the brand's Studio in Torrance, California, the 2018 Acura TLX has a redesigned front end, inspired by the Precision Concept that debuted last year at NAIAS.
Acura released a teaser image that reveals a grille similar to the one used on the latest MDX, a new front bumper and redesigned headlights, which are likely joined by a tweaked rear end, with a fresh pattern for the taillights.
"The 2018 TLX will receive new styling elements that ratchet up its emotion and reflect Acura's focus on Precision Crafted Performance. Acura customers embraced the MDX when we raised its game with bold, new styling, and we're pumped to show how we're elevating the TLX experience", commented the brand's VP and General Manager, Jon Ikeda.
The interior is not visible yet, but the automaker talks about "new premium features and technology enhancements", which should place it "among the most technologically advanced and well-equipped cars in its segment".
Acura is keeping quiet when it comes to the engine lineup, with the current model powered by a 2.4-liter unit producing 206 HP and 182 lb-ft (247 Nm) of torque, and a 3.5-liter V6 with 290 HP and 267 lb-ft (362 Nm) of torque.